With planning for 2022 ready, Luxembourg charges Cruzeiro agility to overturn transfer ban: “Biggest hiring” | cruise

Cruise News

Zé Eduardo’s father criticizes his son’s lack of chance with Luxemburgo: “He created a tantrum with the boy”

Luxembourg publicly demanded the speed of Cruzeiro in solving the situation. The coach wants payments to be settled quickly, so the club can act on the market now. In the commander’s view, being able to re-hire from the end of December onwards would be detrimental to casting.

“The best contract is the (payment of) transfer ban. If you have a transfer ban, it’s no use thinking about any season for next year. If the transfer ban is due to arrive at the end of December or January, all market players have already been signed. So, you owe, you get late”

– (…) You have to hire, to hire you have to go to the market. Do you go to the market with the entrepreneurs knowing that Cruzeiro was not able to (solve) the transfer ban? So, we want to go to the market, we are talking to some people, but with my experience… if you eat hot pasta, if it gets cold it’s bad.

1 of 3 Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Despite not having signed the renewal yet and the transfer ban being in effect for Cruzeiro, Vanderlei said he has the planning ready, just waiting for the possibility of putting it into practice. This situation was revealed by ge a week ago.

– Regarding the following season, it will be done from the moment you have the transfer ban paid and set up the planning, which is already done, because I will not set up the planning from today. It has been made for some time, just waiting for the opportunity to put it into practice.

Renewal requirements

When he arrived at Cruzeiro, in August of this year, Vanderlei demanded that the board update the players’ salaries. The situation became more complicated as the season progressed, and the athletes even went on strike, stopping training. At this moment, there is an overdue sheet.

Up-to-date payments are also requested by the coach for 2022, but he says he understands the club’s moment and knows that difficulties can arise in the midst of the transition to becoming a club-company.

– If it (SAF) is incorporated in December, automatically in January it starts to have money. If not, Cruzeiro will have to manage at the beginning. There may be a problem, so how am I going to say: “If I delay payment, my contract is terminated”. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m talking about, the difficulty Cruzeiro is having. Cruzeiro is going through a moment of transition.

“(…) Does Cruzeiro have to pay the players? There is, but there may be a problem immediately, because Cruzeiro has had problems for a long time.”

2 of 3 Luxemburg wants end of trasnfer ban to change cast — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Luxembourg wants the end of the trasnfer ban to change the cast — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

The contract renewal, according to Vanderlei Luxemburgo, is going well. He did not set a deadline for definition, but said that the situation should be resolved with ease.

– My stay, everyone knows I want to stay. They don’t have the requirements that people are talking about, even because there is a SAF being built, and it can take a month, two months, and Cruzeiro may have difficulties. (…) Regarding my decision to renew, we are going very well, and I think it can be something resolved with ease.