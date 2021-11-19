With the help of artificial intelligence, Maisa finds her child version on this Black Friday Samsung – Samsung Newsroom Brasil

Samsung’s campaign in partnership with F.biz features two versions of Maisa to highlight Samsung’s differentials and offers on this Black Friday

To promote this year’s Black Friday and show that the sales event is the best opportunity to upgrade its products, Samsung has developed a campaign that features two Maisas, one from the present and the other from the past, to present the differentials and the Samsung highlights this Black Friday.

The campaign, which starts airing this Thursday (18), was developed in partnership with F.biz and uses artificial intelligence to unite the two versions of the actress, presenter and member of #TeamGalaxy. The project also had the collaboration of Mudah, an influential marketing and advertising agency, founded by Maisa in 2020.

The action shows a relaxed conversation between the two versions of Maisa, with the child version presenting the differentials of Samsung products in that fun way, a characteristic that marked her so much, making her one of the most remembered and beloved child figures in Brazil.

The video with Maisas is intended to promote Black Friday Samsung, in addition to reminding that this is the best time to upgrade. Whether smartphone, TV, monitor, notebook or any of the devices present in the vast portfolio of products that Samsung offers.

“Maisa as a child was already a phenomenon and today’s Maisa is not even talked about. So, we decided to bring all this together through deep learning techniques to create this upgrade at the meeting, which innovation allows us to”, said Icaro de Abreu, CCO of F.biz.

“Samsung’s technological and innovative DNA made this meeting between the two Maisas possible. She is the spokesperson for a connected generation and, therefore, she was invited to present Samsung’s offers and highlights on this year’s Black Friday”, explained Sabrina Compatangelo, marketing manager of the mobile devices division of Samsung Brazil.

See below the Black Friday Samsung campaign with Maisa of the present and Maisa of the past:

Datasheet

Title: Black Friday Samsung. It’s Upgrade time!

Advertiser: Samsung

Product: Black Friday Samsung

Agency: F.biz

co-CEOs: Fernand Alphen and Paulo Loeb

BCC: Icarus of Abreu

Creative Director: Milena Zindeluk

Associate Creative Director: Ricardo Andrés

Editor: Renato Fernandes

Art director: William Woll

Creative Strategist: Kamila Damásio

CSO: Fernand Alphen

Strategy: Rodrigo Vieira and Guilherme Paiola

Analytics: Larissa Sitta and Fernando Ruiz

Media: Eduardo Couto, Damares Pereira, Gabriel Castro, Camila Sayuri, Mateus Porteles

Business: Debora Malandrin, Thais Rodrigues, Raphael Varella and Bruna Trevisan