With Valentina leaving, A Fazenda 13 has the best fifth of the season.

With the elimination of Valentina Francavilla from A Fazenda 13 on Thursday night (18th), the Record reality show scored 11 points at Ibope in Greater São Paulo. The program presented by Adriane Galisteu registered the highest audience in a farm this season. The stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho faced Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes in the hot seat.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, all farms (always shown on Thursdays) of the thirteenth season scored less than 10.6 rating points.

The Farm went on air from 22:45 to 12:17. In the direct confrontation, Globo scored an average of 14.1 points with the partial airing of The Voice Brasil and Verdades Secretas.

In the afternoon of Globo, O Clone scored 14.6 points. Despite the low index for the Vale a Pena Ver de Novo track, it was the most watched chapter of the rerun on this day of the week.

At night, the penultimate chapter of the series Pega Pega scored 24.1 points, giving more praise than Um Lugar ao Sol, a telenovela of nine that registered only 23.7 in prime time on the Marinho family station.

See below the audiences for Thursday, November 18, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.4
Good morning São Paulo8.0
Good morning Brazil7,8
More you6.4
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.1
SP19.6
Globe Sports9.8
Newspaper Today10.5
Afternoon Session: Everything and Everything10.6
The clone14.6
Workout15.1
in the times of the emperor17.8
SP220.9
grab hold24.1
National Newspaper24.0
a place in the sun23.7
The Voice Brazil16.1
secret truths10.0
as five7.5
Globo Newspaper5,6
conversation with bial4.6
Owl: Good Men3.6
Hour 14.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.4
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)2.5
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3.7
Speak Brazil4.2
Nowadays4.4
JR 24h (morning)4,5
General balance7,8
Proof of love6.8
City Alert7.9
JR 24h (afternoon 1)6.4
JR 24H (afternoon 2)6.4
Journal of Record10.2
Genesis13.4
when you call the heart8.2
The Farm 1311.0
JR 24h (dawn)5.1
Speaks, I hear you1.7
Love school0.8
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6
First Impact3.5
Come here3.2
Good Morning & Co.3.3
Chest Award Coupon3.1
gossiping4.0
Family Cases4.2
indomitable heart6.6
I give you life6.4
SBT Brazil5.7
Angel’s face7.1
Chest Award Coupon6.2
Mouse program6.0
The square is ours5.7
the night4.4
Operation Mosque3.2
Reporter Connection2.6
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.7
First Impact2.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP