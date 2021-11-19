With Valentina leaving, A Fazenda 13 has the best fifth of the season.

With the elimination of Valentina Francavilla from A Fazenda 13 on Thursday night (18th), the Record reality show scored 11 points at Ibope in Greater São Paulo. The program presented by Adriane Galisteu registered the highest audience in a farm this season. The stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho faced Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes in the hot seat.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, all farms (always shown on Thursdays) of the thirteenth season scored less than 10.6 rating points.

The Farm went on air from 22:45 to 12:17. In the direct confrontation, Globo scored an average of 14.1 points with the partial airing of The Voice Brasil and Verdades Secretas.

In the afternoon of Globo, O Clone scored 14.6 points. Despite the low index for the Vale a Pena Ver de Novo track, it was the most watched chapter of the rerun on this day of the week.

At night, the penultimate chapter of the series Pega Pega scored 24.1 points, giving more praise than Um Lugar ao Sol, a telenovela of nine that registered only 23.7 in prime time on the Marinho family station.

See below the audiences for Thursday, November 18, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.4 Good morning São Paulo 8.0 Good morning Brazil 7,8 More you 6.4 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.1 SP1 9.6 Globe Sports 9.8 Newspaper Today 10.5 Afternoon Session: Everything and Everything 10.6 The clone 14.6 Workout 15.1 in the times of the emperor 17.8 SP2 20.9 grab hold 24.1 National Newspaper 24.0 a place in the sun 23.7 The Voice Brazil 16.1 secret truths 10.0 as five 7.5 Globo Newspaper 5,6 conversation with bial 4.6 Owl: Good Men 3.6 Hour 1 4.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.4 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2.5 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3.7 Speak Brazil 4.2 Nowadays 4.4 JR 24h (morning) 4,5 General balance 7,8 Proof of love 6.8 City Alert 7.9 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 6.4 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 6.4 Journal of Record 10.2 Genesis 13.4 when you call the heart 8.2 The Farm 13 11.0 JR 24h (dawn) 5.1 Speaks, I hear you 1.7 Love school 0.8 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 First Impact 3.5 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 3.3 Chest Award Coupon 3.1 gossiping 4.0 Family Cases 4.2 indomitable heart 6.6 I give you life 6.4 SBT Brazil 5.7 Angel’s face 7.1 Chest Award Coupon 6.2 Mouse program 6.0 The square is ours 5.7 the night 4.4 Operation Mosque 3.2 Reporter Connection 2.6 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.7 First Impact 2.9

Source: Broadcasters