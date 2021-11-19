Without authorization, the plane advances on the runway and almost causes an accident – Prism

The incident was considered serious.

The Boeing 737-8 MAX, registration A6-FMC, from Flydubai, completed the flight FZ-1830 from Warsaw (Poland) to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on Thursday (11).

The crew was cleared to line up on runway 29 and wait. Strangely, the pilots accelerated to begin takeoff.

Meanwhile, another plane was cleared to land on runway 33, which intersects with runway 29. The control tower, according to the Aviation Herald, instructed the Flydubai to stop immediately. Just then, the crew aborted takeoff, at about 80 knots—something around 150 kilometers per hour—and stopped right at the intersection of the two runways.

The approaching aircraft managed to land safely.

The traffic controller (ATC) told the crew that they had been instructed to line up and wait. But the crew claimed that they understood “cleared for takeoff”; the controller later clarified that he had checked the tapes and the Flydubai crew had not repeated “released for takeoff” but would await authorization.

Flydubai’s Boeing taxied back to runway 29 and took off 10 minutes after the incident.