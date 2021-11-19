without injury, Bruno Henrique suffers from knee inflammation and will do special work to stay 100% against Palmeiras

An exam carried out this Thursday afternoon indicated that Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, has no serious injury to his left knee

After being distressed to see the attacker Bruno Henrique leave the field limping after scoring the goal of 1-0 victory over Corinthians, last Wednesday, the fans of the Flamengo had good news this Thursday.

According to the globoesporte.com, a test carried out this Thursday afternoon indicated that the player he has no serious injury to his left knee. With that, he doesn’t worry the coaching staff for the grand final of the Libertadores Conmebol, on November 27, against the palm trees.

According to a statement from Rubro-Negro, what the shirt 27 has is a tendinopathy in the patellar tendon of the left knee, but this inflammation will not prevent him from working in Montevideo.

The athlete’s pain at the end of the duel against Timão, in fact, is seen as wear fruit throughout the season, since he did 45 matches so far.

Athlete Bruno Henrique performed an exam, which found tendinopathy in the patellar tendon of his left knee. Started treatment. #CRF — Flemish (@Flemish) November 18, 2021

Because of the tendent, however, Bruno Henrique will follow special schedule made by the medical department to be 100% for the final duel of Libertadores.

With that, the “King of America” ​​should be spared against Internacional and Grêmio, which are Flamengo’s next two commitments for the Brazilian Championship.

Sources heard by commentator Pedro Ivo Almeida, from the group’s sports channels Disney, see the situation of the shirt 27 as “quiet” and “under control“.

In the current season, Bruno Henrique adds 20 goals and 10 assists by Fla.



