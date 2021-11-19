Without release, pilots accelerate plane on runway while another arrived to land





A serious incident with a passenger aircraft was recorded recently, when pilots did not follow the guidance of the control tower and accelerated the aircraft as another one approached for landing.

The incident took place last Thursday, November 11, involving the Boeing 737 MAX-8 registered under the registration number A6-FMC, of ​​the airline FlyDubai, which would perform the FZ-1830 flight from Warsaw, Poland, to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

FlyDubai Boeing 737-8 MAX similar to the one involved in the incident – ​​Image: Anna Zvereva, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to information from The Aviation Herald, the aircraft was authorized to line up on runway 29 at Warsaw’s Frédéric Chopin Airport and wait, however, the pilots accelerated the aircraft to take off. At the same time, another plane had been authorized to land on runway 33, which intersects with runway 29.

The control tower called for an immediate stop and the crew aborted takeoff when the Boeing 737 was at 80 knots (about 148 km/h), stopping just before the intersection between runways 29 and 33. The image below shows the position of stop (fDB1830 flight) and the position where the approaching aircraft was (LOT2MP flight) at that time:

Image: FlightRadar24





The air traffic controller told the pilots that they had been instructed to line up and wait, however, they said they understood and even replied that they were “released for takeoff”.

Subsequently, the controller verified the voice recordings and identified that the pilots of the FlyDubai flight had not responded “released for takeoff”, as they claimed to have done.

The aircraft that was arriving for landing continued its operation normally and, after passing through the crossing of the runways, the Boeing 737 involved in the incident taxied back to runway 29 and took off uneventfully after 10 minutes.

Aircraft trajectory on the ground to takeoff – Image: FlightRadar24

