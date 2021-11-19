Women get rid of HIV without treatment and encourage scientists

A health miracle seems to have happened to a woman in Argentina. After a series of tests, the doctors found that the patient had gotten rid of her diagnosis of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, without needing any type of drugs or treatment to help her in this process.

According to the historical archives, this would only be the second time such a thing has been recorded. Experts believe that the woman’s immune system has cleared the virus on its own. As pointed out in the scientific journal Archives of Internal Medicine, tests have been done on more than 1 billion of its cells and no trace of the infection has been found.

Elimination of HIV

The case of “Patient Esperanza”, the name given to her to remain anonymous, is a sample that some people would be born with a natural resistance to HIV. Therefore, some individuals would have genes capable of preventing the infection altogether, while others might even contract it and later eradicate it.

Even so, this does not seem to be a common factor in society. In most cases, patients diagnosed with HIV need to receive antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the rest of their lives — at serious risk if they discontinue treatment.

Apparently, only 1% of people in the world are born with genes that prevent HIV from entering and infecting cells. If scientists find a way to control this process, this would be the first step to be taken in order to effectively eliminate or cure the virus.

Possibility of new treatments

Responsible for the study, researcher Xu Yu, from the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, linked to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, in the United States, affirmed the desire of the medical community to carry out new studies on the cure of HIV.

“There may be a practical path to a sterilizing cure for people who are not able to do this on their own,” he said in an interview with BBC. As a next step, scientists should analyze the cases of Esperanza, who spent 8 years with the virus undetected, and Loreen Willenberg, the first case of immunity against the virus, to gather more information.

“We are now looking at the possibility of inducing this type of immunity in people on ART, through vaccination, with the aim of educating their immune systems to be able to control the virus without the antiretroviral therapy” concluded Yu.

proof of cure

Although Esperanza’s case draws the attention of the medical community, there is caution on the subject. In the view of some experts, it is virtually impossible to say whether a person has been definitively cured of HIV, even though all the technological resources currently available have been exhausted.

One of the explanations for this is the possibility that one of these cases of “cure” is actually an “abortive infection”, that is, the infection would have tried to progress through the person’s body, but was eliminated too early. Therefore, this type of situation could not be configured as a person with HIV.

On the bright side, the analysis of the patient’s immune system shows that she has a memory of being infected, giving indications that she would have contracted the virus. This finding is especially important because it may offer new insight into currently existing immune therapies. As such, it is possible that the scientific field will continue to progress towards achieving a cure for HIV soon.