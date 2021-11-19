Workers have extra money to be withdrawn from Caixa

We have good news for anyone who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. If that’s your case, you may have extra cash to withdraw and you didn’t know about it. These workers are entitled to Pis/Pasep quotas. Caixa Econômica Federal announced that an amount of approximately R$22 billion is awaiting the withdrawal of these workers.

The balance is available both for those who worked in private companies and for those who worked in the public sphere (municipal, state or federal). Anyone who has any value to be redeemed has until May 31, 2025 to withdraw the amount. If this does not occur, the money will be permanently returned to the Union’s coffers.

What is PIS/Pasep?

The PIS (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets) are programs through which companies and public bodies deposit monthly contributions that are reverted into benefits for workers in the private and public sectors, such as the salary bonus and unemployment insurance.

Between 1971 and 1988, employers made these deposits in individual accounts in the PIS/Pasep Fund on behalf of each of their hired professionals. Only those who worked during that period in private companies or as a public servant have money in the Fund and, of course, have not yet redeemed the entire balance.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas?

To redeem the amounts, it is necessary to present an official document with a photo at any of the Caixa Econômica Federal agencies.

In the case of heirs of deceased workers, it is necessary to take the holder’s death certificate, in addition to proof of the dependency relationship. It is important to emphasize that the quotas are different from the salary bonus, which is passed on every year to workers who worked with a formal contract in the previous 12 months.

To find out if there are available quotas, citizens simply access the Caixa Trabalhador application and check their balance.

