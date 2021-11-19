Xavi hides team for his debut at Barcelona, ​​praises Dani Alves and says: “We’ll need the crowd” | spanish football

On the eve of his debut as Barcelona’s new coach, the former player Xavi hid the team that will climb to the Catalan derby against Espanyol, this Saturday, for the 14th round of the Spanish Championship (O ge will follow the match in real time from 17:00).

– I haven’t decided on eleven (initial). I really appreciate training and how the players are doing. My feelings are good with young people, not only those who were already (in the cast), but also those who have moved up. We don’t have Martin (Braithwaite), Kun (Agüero) or Dembélé and we have to design (the team) with the young people. They are prepared, we have already seen them at Barça B and there may be some surprises (in the lineup) – stated Xavi, at a press conference.

See the Spanish Championship table

Daniel Alves arrives in flip flops for the official presentation at Barcelona: “Indescribable feeling”

And talking about young people, Xavi, in his conversation with journalists, made a point of stressing that, although Barcelona urgently need results (the club is in 9th place in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders Real Sociedad), the young men of the squad cannot be pressed. And that the fans need to “play” together.

– What I’ve seen in training is positive… pace, intensity, we already have that. Twe are young players with a lot of enthusiasm, but we will need the crowd. This recent positivism around the club has to be turned into results from tomorrow (Saturday) – said Xavi, who continued:

– We will try to have the ball, create opportunities, not speculate, press high, and play in the opponent’s field. We believe that it is easier to achieve results this way. We cannot fail because we have urgent qualifications. We are in ninth and we cannot fail. We pass that on to the players, but we also know that we have young players and we don’t want to pressure them – he stressed.

1 of 2 Xavi during press conference before his coaching debut at Barcelona — Photo: REUTERS Xavi during a press conference before his coaching debut at Barcelona — Photo: REUTERS

And a player who can bring experience to this young culé squad is Daniel Alves. However, the 38-year-old Brazilian will only be able to debut next year. A fact regretted by Xavi.

– (Daniel Alves) is a positive guy, a winner, conveys character, has soul. It is very well physically. He passed the medical examination and is a spectacular footballer. His experience (will help a lot). I have no doubts. Too bad he can only play in January.

Asked when the team will have its “face”, Xavi said it was too early for that.

– I don’t know how much time I need to implement (my) (game) idea, but this week we had many individual and collective conversations. About defense, attack, strategy… We want to play football well, but you (journalists) will only value us for the results – “horned” Xavi.