Xavier is denounced in the STJD and can catch up to 3 games

The defensive midfielder Xavier, from Corinthians, was denounced in article 250 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice) for his expulsion in the game against Internacional, on October 24, and could face a suspension of up to three games. The athlete’s trial will take place on November 23 (Tuesday) at the headquarters of the STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice), in Rio de Janeiro.

In the summary of the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo reported that Xavier received the direct red card for pushing Internacional’s Taison in the chest, after scoring a foul 49 minutes into the second half. Following the move, the Corinthians still got into a mess with Patrick after the final whistle.

“I directly expelled the athlete Xavier, from Corinthians, for having, after marking a foul against his team, during a collective confrontation between the two teams, for having pushed the Internacional athlete Taison, from Internacional, in the chest with the daring of excessive force”, he says. an excerpt from the document.

“Athlete Patrick, from Internacional, pushes with the use of excessive force the face of athlete Raul Gustavo, from Corinthians, being also directly expelled. After what happened, both continued to offend each other, being restrained by their teammates. to the center circle and no athlete needed medical attention’, reported the referee.

Like Xavier, Patrick was also expelled and denounced in the same CBJD article, which provides for a one to three game suspension for ‘committing an unfair or hostile act during the match’.

Since his expulsion against Internacional, Xavier has played in just two more Corinthians games, respectively, against Fortaleza and Cuiabá, but he left the bench and entered the final minutes of the clashes.