Xbox and PlayStation bosses speak out on Activision Blizzard case

Phil Spencer and Jim Rayan join the entire industry against harassment cases

The cases of abuse and harassment within Activision Blizzard are already everywhere. The company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, knew of several of them, and was even legally notified for actions to be taken, but the developer’s head let them all pass. This revolted not just employees, but the entire industry. Xbox makers Phil Spencer and PlayStation Jim Ryan also voiced their views on the situation..

Both commented on the matter in corporate emails sent to their own teams and of course they already knew that they would be released over the internet. The Bloomberg website had access to the emails. The two join several other names in the industry on this issue, mainly in solidarity with the victims.

“This kind of behavior has no place in our industry,” comments Phil Spencer. Xbox CEO says he was “deeply concerned” about what happened. Without going into too much detail, he says that the relationship between the Xbox division and Activision Blizzard will undergo “proactive adjustments”. Phil Spencer has even worked with one of the defendants, Ben Kilgore.

Activision Blizzard Employee and Xbox CEO worked together on the launch of Xbox One, according to the Kotaku website. Ben Kilgore was fired from the developer of Call of Duty and Overwatch in 2018 after multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Also, as Kotaku reminds us, during the GDC 2016, the Xbox team featured women dressed as schoolgirls doing pole dancing.



Now, in a recent interview with HBO’s Axios show, Phil Spencer says he’s sorry about this case. “Is it something I regret and our journey as an Xbox? Absolutely. I think we came out of this experience better than we came in? Yeah, as a team, we kind of said that these things don’t define us,” says Spencer in an interview.

Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, said that Activision Blizzard “has not done enough to redress a deep culture of discrimination and harassment.After the whole situation with Bobby Koctick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, came to light, Ryan would have contacted the developer to express concern and to ask them how they plan to resolve the situation. resolve the situation,” Jim Ryan told his team.

