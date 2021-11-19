Xbox: update lets you run xCloud on Xbox One

Yesterday (17), Microsoft announced through a post on its website that a new update for its consoles is now available, adding color filters, accessibility feature tags, audio settings and more.

With the firmware upgrade, older Xbox One controllers receive Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to reduce latency and make them more responsive. And those with Bluetooth and Xbox Elite 2 support were given the ability to easily switch between a console and PC with a simple double-tap of the pairing button – a feature that was already available on Xbox Series X and S peripherals.

Source: Xbox/Reproduction

On the accessibility side, the new color filters for the Series X and S help players who are color blind or visually impaired, and developers can now identify their titles in this regard with up to 20 different tags, making it easier for people with special needs to meet with easily one of the 325 games that support the tweaks. And for audio, the novelty includes the possibility to mute the sound from the speaker when a headphone is connected.

In addition, the update also brings Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration, which is available in 25 regions, and with the Ultimate Game Pass subscription, gives older Xbox One consoles the ability to play Xbox Series X games .

