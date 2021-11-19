Xiaomi 12X comes leaking with Snapdragon 870 and 6.28″ AMOLED screen

Apparently, in addition to the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Ultra, the Chinese manufacturer also has plans to launch another smartphone. We are talking about the new Xiaomi 12X.
The device was discovered in the IMEI database by the well-known and trusted Kacper Skrzypek. According to available documentation, this smartphone carries the number 2112123AG.
Unfortunately, the IMEI does not provide the technical sheet of the smartphones that it approves.
See the capture that the device was certified yesterday (18).
After the leak was published, here’s what sources working with Xiaomi decided to release some specifications of the future Xiaomi 12X. So, we should expect a device with a design similar to the others.
In addition, its display will be a 6.28-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. A curious point is that the Xiaomi 12X must be one of the manufacturer’s smallest cell phones, while yours processor is the Snapdragon 870.
The chipset must work in conjunction with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The main camera is 50 MP.
So far, Xiaomi hasn’t officially commented on the matter.
Looking forward to launching the Xiaomi 12 line? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.