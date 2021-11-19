Xiaomi Mi 11 in detail: fact sheet, price, pros and cons | Cell phone

The Mi 11 was announced globally by Xiaomi in early 2021 and arrived in Brazil in June. The cell phone gained prominence for bringing items such as the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, the 108 MP camera and the 6.8-inch screen. The attributes did well abroad, where the device sold 1 million units in the first 21 days. Check out the pros and cons of the smartphone below.

The eleventh generation of premium phone from Xiaomi – probably the last to carry the name “Mi” – arrived in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 7,999 (256 GB). Five months after the launch, however, the value seems to have been affected by the rise of the dollar: now it is offered for R$ 9,999 in the official store.

One of the highlights of the Mi 11 is the rear photographic set. The cell phone has three lenses in the arrangement, divided between main, ultra wide and macro. The first sensor has 108 MP and an aperture of f/1.8, while the second, responsible for capturing photos with a wider angle, records images with 13 MP and an aperture of f/2.4. The latest camera takes close-up pictures in rich detail thanks to the 5MP f/2.4 sensor.

The triple arrangement can stand out for its features, such as two time-lapse modes and a night mode for recordings in places with low light. Videos are recorded in 8K and can be aided by the “magic zoom” feature (pictured above) to make custom zooms in the movies.

The 20 MP front camera also features tools that optimize image capture. Among them, it is possible to mention the night mode for selfies and the recording of videos in HDR.

Xiaomi invests not only in the screen size of the Mi 11, but also in features that enhance the images. As such, the 6.8 inches delivers Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) with an AMOLED panel, which tends to give improved colors and contrasts compared to LCD. In addition, this technology can help to reduce the traces left on the screen, as well as the adaptive refresh rate tool.

It is worth mentioning that the smartphone has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which helps to avoid the “ghosting” effect of the screen, with greater fluidity in the transition of images. To prevent the maximum rate from consuming excess battery, the manufacturer chose to use an adaptation technology that varies between 30, 60, 90 and 120 Hz, alternating according to the content played on the panel.

3. 5G connection and performance

The Mi 11 is one of the Chinese company’s phones that are compatible with the 5G network, which should definitely arrive in Brazil in 2022. Whoever buys it will be prepared for the future of telecommunications.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor is present. In addition to the 5G, the chip used also stands out for its performance. Announced in December 2020, it supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies for cameras and frequency up to 2.84 GHz to perform the activities.

The Mi 11 was the first of more than 130 phones that use the processor today. To accompany Qualcomm’s chipset, the phone provides 8 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of internal storage.

The design of the Mi 11 can be a positive differential when buying the phone, as it brings unique elements to the structure. Starting with the canvas, which has a rounded panel and almost null edges. The selfie sensor is housed in a discreet hole in the upper corner of the display, a choice that contributes to uninterrupted viewing caused by screen cropping.

The back of the smartphone has a distinct camera module, with a square shape that highlights two of the three lenses present in the arrangement. In addition to the options in grey, white or blue, Xiaomi has included a special edition. The fourth version, also in blue, refers to the waves of the sea through a textured glass finish, which also bears the company founder’s signature.

The battery packs a total of 4,600 mAh, which may signal a downside to some people. Even with enough autonomy for one day of use, some cell phones already have capacity for up to two days – even in the intermediate category, as is the case with the Moto G9 Power, with 6,000 mAh.

However, fast charging can help offset this issue as it restores a full charge in 45 minutes via 55W cable fast charging. In this case, even the wireless recharge time is optimized, as it takes just over 50 minutes to complete 100% of battery in this mode, according to the manufacturer.

2. No memory card support

The Mi 11 is currently only offered in the 256GB version, internal storage that may not be enough for more demanding users who regularly use video recording and photo capture. Since the smartphone doesn’t support a microSD card, its buyers may have to purchase extra space through the cloud.

The lack of microSD card slot has been repeated among premium phones, such as the Galaxy S21 and iPhones (always). Thus, the users’ alternative has been to buy more space online.

3. Too big for some people

The cell phone has the following dimensions: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06 mm (H x W x D), in addition to weighing 196g. This can be a problem for consumers looking for compact dimensions. On the other hand, it should be noted that the Mi 11 arrives longer than the previous generation, but maintains its width and remains slim.

Still in terms of structure, it is possible to say that the phone also leaves the P2 input for headphones aside, another feature that can interfere when choosing a new cell phone. Despite this, this measure has also appeared constantly among premium cell phones.

4. No water resistance

Xiaomi promises protection against scratches and scratches through Gorilla Glass Victus, but leaves water resistance out of the technical sheet. Therefore, the Mi 11 lags behind models like the iPhone 13, with IP68 certification, or even the Galaxy A72, which has IP67.