XP launches partnership with Amazon focused on financial education at Alexa

Xpeed School, XP Inc.’s School of Financial Education (XPBR31), partners with Amazon’s smart assistant (AMZO34), Alexa, to share tips on financial planning and money management.

With daily content of approximately one minute, Thiago Godoy, head of financial education at Xpeed, shares financial organization tips for families. Anyone who has a device with the system installed can say the phrase ‘Alexa, how can I take care of my money?’ to receive the information.

According to Tiago Maranhão, senior content manager at Alexa, the device, which has been in Brazil for over two years, seeks to become more intelligent every day. “We are happy to bring this type of information and be able to contribute to the development of knowledge in finance for Alexa users”, says Maranhão.

Godoy explains that excerpts from Xpeed School classes will be made available to the virtual assistant in a simple and voice-activated way from any device with the assistant installed, from smartphones, smart TVs, smart speakers and other compatible devices.

