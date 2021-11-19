Youth’s goal against Fluminense was rehearsed in training; compare bids | youth

Juventude’s victory against Fluminense on Wednesday night came from a play rehearsed in a corner kick and which was coached by coach Jair Ventura before the duel, according to a video released by the coach’s staff.

In the play, Guilherme Castilho chooses not to cross directly into the area, but to give a long backward pass looking for defensive midfielder Jadson. The same receives with freedom and throws at the far post, looking for Dawhan, who struts with his head to the middle, where Vitor Mendes plays for the goal.

See the two bids and compare:

Watch the goal of Juventude being coached before the victory against Fluminense

This Thursday morning, coach Alviverde posted on his social networks a video recorded by the Youth performance analysis team showing the play being made during training at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. In the interview after the match, the coach had already revealed that the goal came in a rehearsed move:

– It was a rehearsed move. We had made others in other games, but we hadn’t scored a goal. And it comes within that importance of all phases of the game – analyzed the commander.

With the victory, the third consecutive in the Brasileirão, Juventude left the Z-4. The club from Rio Grande do Sul now occupies the 15th position, with 39 points, three ahead of Bahia, the first team in the sticking zone. Next Saturday, Ju will face Atlético-MG, away from home, at Estádio Mineirão.