00Nation falls to Unique and bids farewell to Pinnacle Fall Series #3 | DRAFT5

Brazilians still fall in the first phase of the competition with a balance of 2V-3D
per Lucas Benvegnu / Nov 19, 2021 – 1:44 PM / Front cover: HLTV.org
THE 00Nation is eliminated from Pinnacle Fall Series #3. This Friday afternoon (19), the green and yellow squad was overtaken by the Kazakh unique series of two very tight maps and said goodbye to the $84K tournament.
Although Vito “kNg” Giuseppe and his troops have started well in the Overpass, opponents’ choice map, coming to have 8-4 over opponents in its defensive half, things narrowed down to a neutral 8-7 by the end of the initial half.
As the sides inveterate, the Brazilians lost steam and ended up being dominated by the well-placed defenses of the Kazakhs, who without further reservation ensured a solid 16 to 12.
12de_overpass16
18de_mirage22
0de_dust20
At Mirage, Brazilian pick, the 00Nation failed to garner more than six points. Turning sides was better for the unique, which emerged towards 14 to 8 on the scoreboard, but saw kNg and company hitch a good sequence of points and arrive at the map point earlier.
Overtime became inevitable and, after the equality lasted for the first of the extra times, the Kazakh team managed to get the better of the second OT by 22 to 18, with Suleımen standing out “dukefissure” Orazaly, who finished the map with 49/25 K/D.
The Brazilian team’s next commitment will be the FunSpark S4, a $30,000 competition that will start next Monday (22). Stay tuned to our championships tab to keep up to date with the dispute.