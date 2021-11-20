As is well known, the assistance Emergency 2021 is about to end, as the economy is picking up, albeit slowly. In this way, the benefit even reached those born in December, with this group being able to withdraw the amounts.

Deposits for online movement (cashier app) took place in October, as officially announced. Also, the brazilian aidl was officially announced, if it is of interest to you, click on the highlight and know some important points about the benefit that is being called ‘New family allowance“.

2021 Emergency Aid: withdrawals cycle reaches the last group

Check the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the payment of installment 7 of the benefit, considering both modalities.

7th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: installment 7 (Online cycle – ended)

You May Like It Too:

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: January / October 20;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency assistance: February / October 21;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency assistance: March / October 22;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: April / October 23;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: May / October 23;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: June / October 26;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency assistance: July / October 27;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: August / October 28;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: September / October 29;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency assistance: October / October 30;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency assistance: November / October 30;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. of installment 7 of emergency aid: December / 31 October.

2021 Emergency Assistance: installment 7 (physical cycle – withdrawals in progress)

Cash withdrawal – physical availability of value

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from portion 7 of emergency aid: January / November 1;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency assistance: February / 3 November;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: March / 4 November;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: April / November 5;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from portion 7 of emergency assistance: May / 9 November;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: June / November 10;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: July / November 11;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: August / November 12;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: September / 16 November;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: October / November 17;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. from installment 7 of emergency aid: November / November 18;

Month ref. the birth of the beneficiary citizen and date of payment. of installment 7 of emergency aid: December / November 19.