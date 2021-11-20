24-year-old model is left dead in front of a hospital in Los Angeles; friend is in serious condition

What a sadness! Last weekend, 24-year-old model Christy Giles was left lifeless outside a hospital in Los Angeles, California. That same night, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, a friend of the model, was found at the entrance to another local hospital and is in critical condition, struggling to survive. Information is from People magazine.

According to the publication, Giles went out with two friends to a party in West Hollywood, including Hilda. A few hours later, the model appeared dead on the sidewalk of the emergency room. The family alleges that three masked men were seen on cameras in vehicles that had their license plates removed, making the investigation even more difficult.

According to ABC7, two hours later, the other girl was also abandoned in a hospital. Apparently the designer has no brain activity and her chance of recovery is considered remote. Police even told the channel that a “preliminary investigation” showed a possible overdose that turned out to be fatal.

However, Jan Cilliers, widower of Christy Giles, who was in San Francisco when his wife died, says neither would voluntarily use drugs and suspect the men who left them at the hospital. According to his explanation, he accessed Christy’s cell phone messages and saw that she had spoken to her friend at dawn, still at the party, and asked them to leave the place.

“Marcel’s toxicology report came back, and I think they found heroin in her system, which is nothing any of these girls would ever do, not voluntarily.”, he assured.

Also, ABC7 said the third friend, who went home earlier that day, claimed that the two women met some men while at a party in downtown LA and ended up in a cluster of buildings in West LA.

After the message exchange was revealed, the model’s mother, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, is worried that her daughter may have been kept in place against her will. “Uber waited more than five minutes. The girls and none of the boys in the apartment went out to warn the driver, to talk to him, to ask him to wait. Nothing”said the woman who lives in the state of Alabama.

Hilda is due to fly to LA next weekend to attend a memorial in honor of her daughter, and is determined to get answers: “It means a lot to us that our daughter has touched so many in her short, yet wonderful and extraordinary life.”

By E! News, the Los Angeles Police Department said that “detectives are treating the incident as a death of undetermined cause and it’s an ongoing investigation.”

A cow was raised by the widower at “GoFundMe” and has raised more than US$92,000 (about R$512,000), money that will go towards funeral and memorial expenses, as well as hiring private investigators for the case. “Christy and her friend Hilda were reportedly drugged. Twelve hours later, three men dressed in black, masked in bandanas, with the plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two hours later, the same vehicle with two masked men left her friend Hilda at a different hospital.” says the description.