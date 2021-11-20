3 key points in Caixa’s operation that should gain more relevance in 2022, according to CEO

(Disclosure/Box)

SAO PAULO — Between July and September this year, Caixa Econômica Federal recorded net income of R$ 3.02 billion, an increase of almost 70% over the same period in 2020. ROE (return on equity), which measures the level of profitability of the operation reached 19.78% — the same level registered by the largest private bank in the country, Itaú.

Although Caixa has presented a robust result, its president, Pedro Guimarães, highlighted in an interview with InfoMoney that the balance sheet was “merely operational”, citing that the bank could have obtained even more expressive figures had it not been for its social character — and important, in his view.

Guimarães highlighted that an ROE of around 12% in the coming quarters is realistic and plausible and mentioned the changes he promoted with his management, in relation to the previous management, such as cutting costs and selling assets. “We made R$109 billion in asset sales alone,” he said.

For 2022, the president of Caixa stated that the bank has three key points to work and grow: the IPO of Caixa Asset, the credit card segment and agribusiness financing opportunities. See below what Guimarães said about each subject.

Caixa Asset IPO

Guimarães was optimistic about the operation, and mentioned that it should take place in the first half of next year. “We had the authorization for about a month and a half. And we’ve already made the migration. Today we already have 99% of the revenue migrated, we don’t have all the funds, but the funds that haven’t migrated are the small ones”, he said.

“So, we already have the team, recurring revenue and we will have the complete balance sheet, the first complete quarterly balance sheet on December 31st. It will give you a very good idea of ​​the company’s quarterly results. And then we should, either in February or in April, so we can use either the balance sheet of December 31 or the first quarter, to go public”, he added.

According to the executive, Caixa Asset’s IPO still depends on the approval of Caixa’s board of directors. “But from my point of view, from a management point of view, it’s important, especially for two big reasons. The first is governance and the second focus. That’s what we see in Security. With the IPO, it has a great focus. We see very efficient results compared to the entire market. That makes a difference. We want the same thing at Asset.”

Credit cards

Guimarães mentioned that, compared to the other four large banks in the country (Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Bradesco and Santander), Caixa is still small in credit card operations — and he wants to change that starting next year. The bank’s card arm could become another company with shares on the stock exchange, if the Elo brand’s IPO leaves the paper.

“In the card operation, we have the Elo banner and the IPO discussion. Caixa is the largest shareholder with 41.5%”, he said. “The opening of capital generates resources too. We will have more profit, we will have more equity and we will be able to distribute more dividends. But that is not the main objective, it is the consequence”, he stated.

“Even because it is a smaller operation than Caixa Seguridade. We don’t aim to open anything more than as little as possible. The idea is to open as little as possible and make a follow on after the market values ​​everything that we promised and delivered. This is what we are seeing today in Security, everything that we promised, we fulfilled. The market is cyclical. It is important for you to gain this confidence from the market in what you are selling”, added the executive.

According to Guimarães, the credit card operation is “where Caixa has to improve a lot”. “We have to have 30 million cards to reach the same level as other banks. We don’t even have 7 million. Next year, we have to reach 15 million. It’s a must. We are now going to focus on credit cards”, he emphasized.

The bank’s CEO said that Caixa had “a series of operational problems, more internal, limit etc”, which prevented the company from focusing on the card operation in recent years. “This card operation has potential. Everything that Caixa focuses on, we end up disputing leadership. Where we operate and are not a leader or do not dispute leadership, it is because there is a problem.”

Agribusiness Potential

“What are we going to have the greatest growth in the next 12 months? Agro”, said Guimarães. He mentioned that Caixa is opening 100 new branches and adjusting its models to expand its presence in Brazilian agribusiness financing.

“Our operational part was not efficient. For example, everyone analyzes the financial group, the family, the CNPJ as one. We analyzed operation by operation and person by person. This was very bad because, although we focus on longer loans, most of the credit is still annual working capital. And now with this issue of two harvests, the request for credit often comes faster than a year. But it took us a year to analyze everything again. In other words, when the analysis was finished, everyone had already borrowed it”, he said.

The executive mentioned that the improvement of the system will allow for faster credit analysis, which benefits the bank. “Many times when you are the last to complete the assessment, you end up lending only to customers who did not obtain credit from other banks”, he said.

Guimarães said that credit for agribusiness should grow “about 300% in the next two years”, and make a portfolio of around R$ 35 billion to R$ 40 billion, “which would make us have around 10 % of market. I think this is a minimum level for Caixa Econômica Federal.”

