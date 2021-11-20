30: Adele gets critical acclaim with new album

The long awaited day has arrived! O “30“, new album by Adele, is among us! And it doesn’t seem to disappoint… At least if you’re defending from the specialized critics. Music critics from major media outlets are raving about the project.

Metacritic is very famous for averaging top reviews and giving an overall rating. For now, this is your best grade in your career in Adele. One 89. Previously, the highest average had been of 76 with the disk “21“.

Below are some excerpts of such acclaim! A few negative reviews were also recorded.

Rolling Stone

Adele has never looked fiercer than in ’30’ – more alive to her own feelings, more capable of turning everything into songs in the tone of her own life. It’s their hardest and most powerful album yet. […] She travels her own via painful, treading a treacherous path of suffering, motherhood, drunken despair and loneliness.

Adele pursues love in all its various forms, from the carnal desires of “Oh My God” and “Can I Get It” to the motherly pains of “My Little Love.” But she hits new highs in “To Be Loved,” just a vocal fireworks display, with a piano as a guide. Adele breaks down and admits, as if under pressure, “Let it be clear that I cried for you.” ´[…] It’s an exhilarating moment – ​​like the rest of the album, it’s the sound of a woman who has gone through a terrible crisis without losing her soul, her passion or her sense of humor. And over 30 years old, you can hear his sense of triumph at having overcome it all.

The Telegraph (UK)

This is certainly his strongest album, a work of catharsis, therapy and relief. He does what pop music matters most: gather emotions, focus them, and dump them into songs that everyone can sing but few can sing as well as Adele.

consequence

For Adele, 30 is an emotional breakthrough – a refreshingly candid body of work that is revealing. Although the album is about divorce, the 12 songs on the album go deeper than ever before.

At 30, Adele laments the life she lived and knew, but opens up the singer’s heart and mind in a remarkable way that has never been seen in her work before. What she’s lost doesn’t compare to what she’s gained – and that’s a fresh start and an even newer sound.

Clash Music

’30’ is a work of personal and artistic triumph, but it is not without its flaws. For all its stylistic breadth and bold detour, it lingers in California pop, while some new elements – Max Martin’s country mark – don’t match the overall palette. But that’s insignificant compared to the height of Adele’s achievements – the balance here is perfect, combining what fans want (the glorious lead single ‘Easy On Me’) with bold new ideas. An album with novelistic depth, when ’30’ turns once again to its London-rooted conclusion, Adele seems to reach a new level in her stratospheric career.

DIY Magazine

The real masterstroke of ’30’ comes with how these lyrics – the pain, the self-harm (sometimes cruel, often mocking), the hope, the acceptance – are deftly combined musically.

New Musical Express (NME)

While this is their most creative album so far, the lyrics are in safer territory. [..] This devastating level of honesty means that despite its more experimental moments, ’30’ still ends up feeling like Adele’s trademark, in its own way, most of the time. And after fair charges of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading bolder territory — even if the hit rate isn’t 100%.