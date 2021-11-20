50 years of Black Consciousness Day: Brazil dreams of racial equality – DiversEM

Researchers from the Black Historians Network rescue the memory of November 20, the date dedicated to the National Day of Black Consciousness. Considering the first time the date was remembered by the Black Movement, Black Consciousness Day turns 50 this November 2021.
However, it took 32 years for the date to be institutionalized. Only in 2003, the 20th of November, which alludes to the death of Zumbi dos Palmares, was included in the school calendar. It became a national holiday eight years later. The National Day of Zombie and Black Consciousness was instituted by Federal Law 12,519, of November 10, 2011, signed by President Dilma Rousseff.
The historian considers that the legitimation of an ephemeris by the State is important even to consolidate public policies, however, it is essential to highlight all the mobilization of the black movement that preceded it. Even because institutionalization is the result of this struggle, since there were groups against the entry of the date on the national calendar. “History is a space for narrative disputes and disputes for power as well,” says Cleudiza.
“These spaces of power are slow to recognize struggles that are being carried out at the bases of social movements. As much as there is recognition by the state, the institutional way in which racism is built brings this difficulty, brings this delay in these recognition of dates and milestones by the black movements”, ponders Cleudiza.
Mobilization of the black movement
Wlamyra Albuquerque, professor at the Department of History at the Federal University of Bahia, highlights that November 20 is the result of the mobilization of the black movement, which in the 1980s managed to give visibility to the weight of racism in Brazilian society. “Black Consciousness Day is deeply related to a national project designed in the midst of political opening, after the period of the military dictatorship. The day was created to talk about how fundamental anti-racism is in democratic societies”, he highlights.
In this way, November 20th became a national date for denouncing inequalities, for anti-racist protest, and for celebrating black cultures in Brazil. “The day of black conscience about Brazil dreamed of democracy and racial equality”, says Wlamyra.
The historian argues that, in 2021, the date should be taken as a commitment by the country to build this equality through public actions.
racial inequality in income
A study, released in June, found that the average income of whites is at least twice that of blacks. Unemployment also affects the black population more, who earn less, occupy fewer management positions. During the pandemic, it was hit hardest by job losses. Urban violence also affects the black population proportionately.
“The genocide of black youth is one of our biggest problems and it needs to be faced with social responsibility, betting on a world in which differences do not mean inequalities. It is not acceptable to naturalize the murders of young black people in disputes between rival groups involved in drug trafficking and the police, for example”, he exemplifies.
forgotten characters
The recognition of the 50th anniversary of the date is part of a movement, in the social sciences, to recover characters that were made invisible in official history. Cleudiza highlights two characters in this story of mobilizing the black movement who, for many years, were forgotten: professor Hemetrio dos Santos and researcher Beatriz Nascimento, both linked to the anti-racist struggle and the struggle for education. “Two subjects are very important to understand how our trajectories were narrated and how they are currently being conceived”.
“An important character who, for many years, did not enter the pages of textbooks. Despite not being nationally recognized, he is a fundamental character to understand the anti-racist struggle and the struggle for education.” One of its achievements was the creation of a free normal school, which received a popular public, many of them from black families.
The importance of black women
Beatriz Nascimento was born in Sergipe, in 1942, into a family of nine brothers. He graduated in history at UFRJ and focused on the study of quilombos in Brazil. “Beatriz Nascimento positives the term quilombo, as it amplifies the notion of what a quilombo would be. It brings the notion that the urban quilombo, which historically was not mentioned so much, quilombos and black associations could also occur in urban spaces.
“These are black women who vehemently contributed to the awareness of a milestone that highlights the protagonism of the Brazilian black population, in an anti-racist perspective, denouncing the existing myth of racial democracy, so widely naturalized in our historiography”, says Renata.
Other black intellectuals were also important for the positive construction of the memory of the Brazilian black population: Llia Gonzalez from Minas Gerais (1935-1994), gacha Luza Bairros (1953-2016) and Antonieta de Barros from Santa Catarina (1901-1952).
*This report composes the Occupation of the Network of HistorianXs NegrXs in communication vehicles throughout Brazil on November 20, 2021.