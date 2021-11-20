‘A Fazenda 13’: Valentina discovers that Mirella has asked Dynho for a divorce | TV & Soap Operas

Play/PlayPlus Valentina discovered Dynho’s divorce

After the elimination of Valentina Francavilla from ‘A Fazenda’, the peoa discovered a lot of gossip that is happening outside the reality. When Valentina said she thought Sthe, MC Gui, Dynho and Day would be in the final, Lucas made a point of telling about the divorce MC Mirella filed this week.

“Dynho isn’t having a very good week,” said Lucas, who recounted the ‘gossip’ to Valentina. “Dynho is wearing pajamas with Mirella’s face, right?”, Lucas asked, Valentina nodded. “She asked for a divorce, girl,” he said. Valentina was in shock and asked to know more.

After Dynho’s scenes with Sthe in ‘The Farm’, MC Mirella filed for divorce with the pawn. In Gabriel Perline’s column, it was confirmed that the MC had a power of attorney signed by the dancer if she wanted to file the case without his presence.

On Monday night (15), Mirella made a series of posts saying she was outraged at Dynho. She said that when she participated in the reality show, in 2020, she had friends for years there, but imposed limits so as not to betray the loved one.

The two were living together in a luxury condominium located in Mogi das Cruzes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. But Mirella left the place and returned to her old apartment, located on the east side of the capital.