A man is arrested and confesses to having stolen glasses from the statue of Carlos Drummond de Andrade and sold them for R$ 3

RIO — Military police from the Segurança Presente program last Friday night arrested the man who appears in the images of a surveillance camera using an iron bar to break and steal the glasses from the bronze statue of writer and poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, on the 23rd. Ismael Fernando Araújo Ribeiro, 40, confessed to the 13th Precinct (Ipanema) that he sold the object for R$ 3 to a taxi driver, was indicted for the crime of theft simple and released.

According to delegate Felipe Santoro, head of the 13th DP, the PMs were routinely patrolling when they passed Rua Raimundo Correa, where Ismael was. They recognized the boy from videos of the theft released at the time. Taken to district, he watched the images and admitted that he took the glasses to resell them.

In his Previous Life Report, Ismael has ten notes for crimes such as robbery, theft, bodily harm, contempt, threat and damage and has been arrested four times. In the images that captured the theft of his glasses, he appears, at 5:41 am, carrying a backpack and a bag. All action takes less than 20 seconds.

The statue was installed in 2002 on the shore, near Posto 6, to commemorate the centenary of the writer and poet, born in Itabira, Minas Gerais, on October 31, 1902. The sculpture was made by the plastic artist Leo Santana, cost R$ 65 thousand and already had the glasses stolen 12 times. Reports of graffiti, painting and other depredations are also common, and not even the security camera installed prevents the vandals from taking action.