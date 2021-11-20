A model Lamborghini, covered with 2 million Swarovski crystals and valued at R$ 2 million, is destroyed in an accident

A Russian model and influencer who covered her Lamborghini Aventador with two million Swarovski crystals got a shock when seeing super-luxury car destroyed in London (England) this week.

The Italian machine, valued at BRL 2 million (counting crystals), was parked when she was hit in the rear by another out-of-control vehicle. Daria Radianova, 26, was not on the Lamborghini at the time of the collision, “Sun” said.

Were 700+ hours to put all the crystals in the car. Daria had already done the same procedure on a Mercedes CLS 350, which she has already sold.

Lamborghini by Daria Radianova, covered in Swarovski crystals, before the accident Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Lamborghini by Daria Radianova Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Daria in Lamborghini ‘crystallized’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Daria poses next to Lambo Aventador Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Daria Radianova Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The Russian, who has 626,000 followers on Instagram, drew attention with the vehicle in 2019, when she presented it during an event in the luxurious London neighborhood of Kensington. It even has a custom plate for the machine, which comes to 350km/h: GIVE 11A.

While posting photos of the supermachine on Instagram, before the accident, Daria asked: “Which is sexier: the front or the rear?”

The damage has not yet been assessed.