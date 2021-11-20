A Place in the Sun: Barbara gets depressed after losing the baby and takes drastic action; know everything

Lots of drama in sight! In the next chapters of “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will live very complicated and sad moments… As we’ve already seen this week, the character’s first pregnancy has been extremely delicate, and according to Notícias da TV this Friday ( 19), it won’t even succeed. Her son with Renato (Cauã Reymond) will die in childbirth and she will develop severe depression.

Still in the chapter that will be shown later, with another passage of time, she will receive the news of the child’s death. “What happened, doctor? For God’s sake, doctor, tell me! Why isn’t my son crying?”, will ask. “From the aspect of the uterus and the baby, there was an infection, which was not detected in this last period of pregnancy”, the doctor will explain.

Barbara will be very sad, but will continue with plans to have children, so she will undergo various types of treatments for fertilization. But none of them will suffice and she will find she cannot bear heirs. “The problem is that, with inflammation, the uterus cannot hold the pregnancy”, will notify the doctor.

Continues after Advertising

Completely taken by sadness, she will travel to Búzios, in Rio de Janeiro, with the intention of taking her own life. Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will alert Renato about his daughter’s sudden trip and ask his son-in-law to go after her. Luckily, when Barbara’s husband arrives at the coast, he’ll be able to get into the sea in time to rescue her before she drowns for real. Ufa!