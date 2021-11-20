a promising campaign with technological problems to solve • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite’s impressive multiplayer mode is now available and, based on what we’ve played in previous tests, it’s highly impressive. However, it is the campaigns that really We love playing the game, and on the heels of last year’s controversial gameplay trailer, 343 Industries opted to postpone and significantly rework the campaign, re-revealing the single-player part just a few weeks ago. Despite the obvious visual improvements, it didn’t answer a key question: do we really need an open world Halo? Can a series defined by meticulously crafted combat work in a sandbox format? After trying out the preview code, we’re optimistic – but there is significant work to be done to polish the game to perfection.

Let’s quickly discuss what we can talk about in this preview phase. Essentially, this comes down to the first four missions of the game, two of which introduce the new campaign and decorate indoors, so yes, we can confirm right away that the “classic” Halo levels are present in this new game. We can also share our impressions on two more missions, which take place in the new open world Zeta Halo. Halo Infinite will be released on current and previous generation as well as PC, but the code we have only runs on Xbox Series consoles. We’re going to look at all versions in a much more granular way towards release.

First impressions? We like it. The first set of quests do not take place in the open world and what you get is a classic Halo introductory quest reminiscent of Combat Evolved. The vast, grand architecture and Forerunner structures we’re familiar with return, enhanced with the new engine. They look impressive and play really well: Halo combat has always felt incredible and we’re happy to report that it feels the same. There are also impressive sequences – one level separates in spectacular style and we’re seeing something we’ve never seen in a Halo game. It’s a great way to introduce the new hook.

John Linneman and Alex Battaglia sit down to share their impressions of the opening missions of the Halo Infinite campaign.

In the early levels we played, the open world works – because it’s not delivering that tired sandbox format that, say, Far Cry delivers. It’s constrained, and we say that in a positive sense. The lack of width in the halo itself prevents the environment from being too vast and sprawling, just enough to steer the player through a more controlled experience. Think of it as an Arkham-style game, or a very large Crysis. The transversion around the world – often a tedious thing in a modern sandbox – is also well taken care of. In one of the initial missions, you have to capture a base that summons vehicles, which facilitates fast and fun trips. The concept of capturing bases may evoke the weaker feelings of an open world, but these appear to be well designed, with a wealth of strategies in approach. We haven’t seen much of the core mechanics of the open world based on the limited amount of missions we can talk about, but what we’ve seen so far is promising.

In visual terms, let’s get to the basics. The Series X has two modes – quality and performance – aiming for dynamic 4K in quality mode and targeting at 60 FPS, while performance aims at 120 FPS, with a substantial cut in resolution. The Series S has cuts to a surprising degree. Quality mode appears to be at 1080p and 30FPS, although performance mode removes the framerate cap, allowing up to 60FPS in dynamic 1080p. We’ll delve into the visuals in our final technical review, but the video embedded above should give you an impression of the game, which has improved massively since last year’s reveal. Lighting and material quality has improved, the shocking level of detail pop-in has also been addressed, and enemy models are fine.

However, while there is a huge improvement in several areas, there is a feeling that the game needs significant polishing. Halo Infinite starts with pre-rendered kinematics that are washed-out in HDR and run erratically, leaving a bad first impression in a game where we really want to see 343 Industries get off to a good start. For the most part, the gameplay is smooth, but the cinematics have deep problems. Interestingly, they run at 60 FPS, but elements like camera movement and animations seem to run at arbitrary rates – it looks poor. The facial animations seem stuck at 30 FPS, which doesn’t make sense for a game that can run up to 120 FPS. Looking at Halo 5, the cinematics might have been locked at 30 FPS, but they didn’t have the problems we saw in Infinite. It’s so incredulous that we asked if maybe it wouldn’t improve a temporary 30 FPS lock to eliminate the many visual discontinuations.

Seeing these jagged cinematics before transitioning to a much smoother game at 60 FPS seems bizarre. Crucially though, the movement in the game looks smooth and much better, but even here there are problems: key animations like grappling, riding in vehicles, reloading weapons, squatting, and throwing grenades can all run at lower framerates than the game itself. So even though the game runs at a consistent level of performance, the game’s visual cues don’t run, giving the perception of judder. We’ve seen issues like this resolved at the Master Chief Collection – in fact, lately, 343 Industries has done a good job of responding to feedback and fixing issues like this. On the other hand, it’s strange to see these issues manifesting themselves again in Halo Infinite, but they will most likely be fixed.

Hopefully they will be fixed soon, because lately, the fundamentals are there. Halo’s nuclear combat mechanics are still exciting, the art and engine look fantastic. Most reassuring of all is, perhaps, that the conceptual concerns we had of transitioning from Halo to an open world have largely been abated now that we’ve had this experience – and with that in mind, we can enter the review process much more optimistically.