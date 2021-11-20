A very expensive price was paid in the market for the tax deviation, which was not so great, says Campos Neto

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, praised this Friday the improvement in data on the government’s primary result and said that a “very expensive” price was paid for a tax deviation that was not so great, in reference to the dribble in the spending ceiling rule that was embraced by the government.

In a lecture at the Meeting News, organized by the Parlatório Group, he stated that the primary result for 2022 will still be “pretty good”, with the Jair Bolsonaro government delivering the mandate with a lower level of spending than observed when he took over the country.

Campos Neto said he agrees with the need for a fiscal framework so that investors can see the path of debt ahead. However, it minimized the effective size of the expenditures that will be made with the relaxation of the cap rule, until then seen as the only credible fiscal anchor in Brazil.

“I would just like to emphasize that when we look at what has been done on a daily basis, the fiscal part, what I realize is that, in terms of disorganized market prices, a very expensive price was paid for a deviation that did not it was so big,” he said.

The risk premium associated with Brazil rose after Planalto and the Ministry of Economy defended the change in the correction window of the spending ceiling rule to accommodate more spending in the 2022 election year, a change that was included in the PEC dos Precatórios. The proposal aims to open an extra space of 91.6 billion reais in next year’s Budget.

The maneuver was necessary to meet the president’s determination that Auxílio Brasil, a replacement program for Bolsa Família, would pay an amount of 400 per family, compared to an average of 190 reais previously. The increase will be made on an extraordinary basis until the end of next year.

After the onslaught, the BC raised the pace of tightening the Selic to 1.5 point at the end of October, to 7.75% per year, indicating its intention to repeat the dose in December, indicating that the questions regarding the fiscal framework increased the risk of unanchoring inflation expectations, increasing the upward asymmetry in the balance of risks.

The next and last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) takes place on December 7th and 8th.

According to Campos Neto, there is concern about the new aid package for the most vulnerable and its financing.

This Friday, he pointed out that now the government needs to communicate the fiscal framework that will be in force, with transparency regarding its use.

Despite the “important” improvement in fiscal data, he stressed that the market is looking forward.

“We are coming out of the pandemic with some money still being put into circulation,” he said. “The question that remains is what reforms will be carried out to make us change levels”, he added.

According to the BC president, the question is not about what has been done in the past, but about what country can move forward to have higher structural growth.

“If I have an interest rate of 12%-13% with 1% growth, we clearly have an explosive trajectory (in debt).”

INFLATION AND ACTIVITY

At the event, Campos Neto also said that the monetary authority should revise its projection for economic activity in 2022 downwards, after disclosing in September that it expected growth of 2.1%.

“It will probably be revised downwards at this next Copom meeting, in the Inflation Report,” he said.

The statement comes shortly after the Ministry of Economy announced that it expected a 2.1% increase for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year, compared to an expansion of 2.5% projected previously.

In the most recent Focus bulletin, economic agents’ expectations are much more modest, with an increase of 0.93%.

Campos Neto assessed that the tightening of basic interest rates that needs to be done to fight inflation is affecting the accounts for the activity, but he said he believes that there is “a lot” in the movement that stems from uncertainties about the fiscal framework and the feasibility of reforms until the end of the government.

Regarding inflation, he said that there was a strong impact on prices due to the rise of food at first and, later, the shock of electricity and fuel. Cores are well above target, with the latest price increase being “more spread out” across the economy.

Campos Neto also acknowledged that the inflation expectation for 2022 is “a little off target”, with a recent acceleration of this movement, but reinforced that the BC has been acting by raising interest rates.

The central inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% according to the IPCA, and the market is already projecting an increase of 4.79%. The BC’s last calculation, in October, was for inflation of 4.1% next year.

Although the BC is looking at the issue of inflationary inertia, it did not identify a large increase in the process when it focused on price chains, said the president of the autarchy.

On the other hand, he drew attention to the upward re-pricing of inflation expectations and the role of inertia in this context, as if agents were adjusting their balance of risks to a process of greater expectation inertia.

“This generates a discouraging of expectations for the future. And it is very important at this moment for you to be proactive enough for this movement to generate credibility to prevent this from actually becoming an indexation memory that, in fact, could contaminate the price chain in a more relevant way”, he said.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related