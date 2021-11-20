A woman helps a friend in childbirth and discovers that the baby belongs to her husband

A story of betrayal in the United States gained prominence on the web recently for its startling unfolding. After helping her best friend through labor, 28-year-old Hailey Mae Custer discovered that the baby was actually her own husband’s child.

A resident of Wickenburg, Arizona, noticed a birthmark on the baby’s neck identical to that of her husband, 36-year-old Connor (not her real name). And so, the suspicion of adultery arose. After confronting her spouse and best friend about this strange coincidence, the truth was confirmed by both of them.

In an interview with The Sun, Hailey Mae Custer says that Connor, now her ex-husband, cheated on her with at least 30 women during their marriage, and even had two children, with different women, while he was married to the American.

“I heard that my friend was pregnant and without any support, so I talked to her. I felt the need to help her,” Hayley reported to the British tabloid.

The story of this love triangle was made public by Hayley’s video reports on TikTok. She described the unfolding of the birth, the emotions felt when holding the baby, and the way in which she perceived the same birthmark on her body as her husband. In addition to the moment she confronted her friend to clarify this similarity. The publication reached nearly 4 million views.

“We had just come home from the hospital and I was changing the baby. When she turned her neck, the birthmark appeared. When they’re babies, it’s very hard to see, and I wasn’t looking. Shock washed over me. I found my friend standing beside me, I looked at her and I could tell. She couldn’t say anything, she just lowered her head and looked at the floor, and I just knew there. There were no words said, I just knew.” narrated.

Sharing the betrayal on TikTok, Hailey, who has four children, said she received many messages of support, but also some criticism from other users, mostly men.

“I’ve gotten one or two comments that are obviously from men and narcissists who said, ‘Well, if you took care of your man, he wouldn’t have cheated on you,'” he said.

The American said that she forgave her ex-husband and friend, and chose to get over what happened to start over with her children. She also stated that she has recovered from the trauma, which has had psychological consequences, and is now living in another relationship.