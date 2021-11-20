Abidal confesses to betrayal with battered player and wife asks for divorce

Hayet Abidal, wife of former French player Eric Abidal, announced this Friday (11/19) that she will file for divorce after the former French player confessed he had a relationship with Paris midfielder Kheira Hamraoui Saint-Germain who was attacked in an ambush. According to the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office, the player’s phone chip was in the name of the former Barcelona defender.

The protagonist of a bizarre case that has drawn international attention, Hamraoui was returning from a PSG-sponsored dinner when the vehicle he was riding in with his teammate Aminata Diallo was shut down by another car. Two hooded men approached the players and attacked the 31-year-old athlete with several blows with iron bars in the region of the legs.

Initially, the main suspect fell to Diallo, who was beside her in the vehicle and was detained by local police for 36 hours, but later released without charge for lack of evidence. The researchers thought the athlete wanted to injure her partner to have more playing time, but they changed the line of investigation when they discovered new clues.

During the attack, Hamraoui and Diallo heard one of the attackers say: “That’s how we sleep with married men, isn’t it?” The aggressor also reportedly called Abidal shortly after the episode. Speaking to Le Parisien, Abidal’s lawyer, Olivier Martin, said that his client is “not yet directly or indirectly linked to the aggression”, he declared.

According to a source close to the case, Hamraoui told investigators that his cell phone card was “in the name of his ex” and established that the owner was former player Eric Abidal, Barcelona’s sporting director between 2018 and 2021, period in that the player belonged to the Spanish club. According to the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office, the possibility of a love-revenge is “a clue considered among others”, without ruling out the possibility of Abidal and his wife testifying.

“As for the court case itself, Hayet hopes to clean up his honor and reputation, tarnished by rumours, and reiterates his desire to be heard as soon as possible in a case that has claimed several collateral victims,” said Nicolas Cellupica, attorney for wife of Abidal.

For his part, Hamraoui asked for privacy during the authorities’ investigations and avoided talking about Abidal. The athlete intends to wait “with serenity” for the development of investigations by the authorities to discover the culprits “as soon as possible” and says that she “has the firm intention of returning to represent the PSG colors with pride”.