Activision Blizzard Employees Petition Bobby Kotick to Leave the Company

employees of Activision Blizzard launched petitions for Bobby Kotick leave the position of CEO of the company.

By the time this article was published, the first virtual petition has almost 1600 signatures from company employees, and part of the text reads:

“We no longer have confidence in Bobby Kotick’s leadership as CEO of Activision Blizzard (…). We ask that he resign, and that the shareholders be able to choose a new director, without the participation of Kotick, who we know has a substantial part of the voting rights of the shareholders.”

In addition, the group has launched a petition open to the general public on Change.org, which has more than 15,000 signatures so far.

We have had several people reaching out and asking what they can do to be an active supporter of ABK Worker’s Alliance. The employees move to sign a petition calling for the removal of Bobby Kotick, we call for our supporters to sign a petition of their own — ABetterABK ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) November 18, 2021

According to the Polygon, the actions of employees take place after allegations that the executive was aware of sexual harassment conducts within the company, and even consulted executives for advice on the cases. In addition to the petition, officials also held a protest this week.

The website states that part of the shareholders also wants the executive to leave, along with the members of the board Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, on December 31st. Despite this, the company’s Board of Directors continues to support Kotick, stating that “trusts your leadership.”

THE Activision Blizzard is handling a series of lawsuits that began in July after the state of California filed a lawsuit against the company over allegations of workplace discrimination and sexual harassment.