Adrilles says that Anitta and Marília Mendonça are not great artists

Former BBC and commentator Adrilles Jorge caused some controversy today when he made unusual comments about Marília Mendonça, who died on November 5 during a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais. Adrilles even compared the sertaneja with Anitta.

During the “Morning Show” (Young Pan News), the ex-brother said, that both Anitta and Marília were never great artists:

“Anitta and Marília Mendonça have one thing in common. They speak to very large strata of the population. They are very popular, very pop singers. They are not necessarily great artists or great singers. They speak of sexual, affective play, as if it were a park The other, our dear Marília Mendonça, spoke and blamed the pains of love, the resentments, the grievances.

“The population likes to be numb. This is not a great art, but it is a great thing that speaks to people’s souls. Saying that life is a great park of unbridled sexuality is good for people to find and delude themselves, also to find that there are culprits for their pains of love, absolute and objective culprits”, he concluded.