After 15 years, Óscar Tabárez is fired from the command of the Uruguay national team – Sports

After 15 years, the story of Oscar Tabarez in the selection of Uruguay. This Friday afternoon, the Uruguayan Football Association announced the resignation of the 74-year-old coach and his entire coaching staff. The three consecutive defeats, which left Celeste out of the classification zone for the world Cup, were crucial in decision making.

“We express our respect and recognition for the professionalism and dedication throughout the work process and for the immeasurable legacy that this fruitful stage leaves in the history of the selection. The AUF Executive Committee made this difficult decision due to the current circumstances, committed to the near future and with the achievement of the results we all hope for,” says part of the statement.

Óscar Tabárez, affectionately called maestro, has replaced Uruguay among the main powers of the world. He even finished fourth at the 2010 World Cup, falling in the semifinals to the Netherlands, 3-2, and losing the third-place contest to Germany on the same scoreboard. As a conquest, he raised the cup for the Copa América in 2011. There were 226 matches, with 109 wins, 57 draws and 60 defeats.

“We emphatically express that this decision does not imply ignoring Tabárez’s important contribution to Uruguayan football. We salute and recognize the fundamental sporting achievements obtained in these 15 years, which have once again placed Uruguay in the first places in world football,” added the AUF.

Even before the departure of Tabárez, some names had been quoted in the Celeste, among them, Diego Aguirre, coach of Internacional. The fact is that whoever takes over will not have an easy life to take the team to the World Cup.

Uruguay is only in seventh place, with 16 points, one less than Colombia, in fourth place, and Peru, in fifth. The next match is away from home, against Paraguay, in January.