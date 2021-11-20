After an election with no opponents, Nicaragua sends a request to leave the OAS – International

MANAGUA – The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, formalized yesterday the request to leave the country of Organization of American States (OAS), after the body failed to recognize the legitimacy of the November 7 elections. After putting nearly all opponents in jail, Ortega was re-elected for a fourth term with more than 75% of the vote. He has been in power since 2007.

The measure was announced yesterday by Chancellor Denis Moncada, who accused the OAS of interventionism and of being controlled by the US. “We are resigning and disassociating ourselves from the OAS,” the minister said at a press conference. “The OAS aims to facilitate US hegemony through its interventionism in Latin American countries.”

Last week, the OAS countries passed a resolution in which they called for an “immediate collective assessment” of the situation in Nicaragua after Ortega’s re-election. In response, the government-dominated Nicaraguan parliament passed a resolution calling on the president to denounce the OAS Democratic Charter and withdraw the country from the organization.

“I am writing to officially notify you of our decision to denounce the OAS letter, in accordance with Article 143, which initiates Nicaragua’s definitive withdrawal and resignation from this organization,” says the letter signed by Moncada and addressed to the Secretary. General of the OAS, Luis Almagro.

The withdrawal process takes about two years. In April 2017, Venezuela, an ally of Nicaragua, also formally requested the withdrawal of the OAS in response to what the government of Nicolás Maduro considered an “interference” by the organization in its internal affairs.

facade election

In his quest for a fourth consecutive term, Ortega detained any opponents who might pose a threat, closed opposition parties and banned major campaign events. The commission that monitors the elections was entrusted to its supporters and there was no debate among the remaining candidates, all members of little-known parties.

Attacks on democratic institutions earned Nicaragua US sanctions. In June, the US government punished four figures linked to Ortega: Central Bank President Leonardo Ramírez; Army General Julio Balladares; Congressman Edwin Rivera; and Camila Murillo, daughter of Ortega. All had accounts and assets frozen in the US and were prohibited from transacting in dollars, which impedes access to the international financial system.

Nicaragua’s economy is in free fall. According to IMF data, GDP fell by 3.4% in 2018, 3.7% in 2019, and 2% in 2020. Among Latin American countries, the per capita income, of US$ 2,000, only is bigger than that of Haiti. Only 5% of the population was vaccinated against covid – the worst rate in the region.

The most visible result of the economic crisis is that more than 200,000 Nicaraguans have left the country since the crackdown began in 2018. Many have gone to the US and neighboring Costa Rica, with large numbers of families left dependent on remittances. money.

Ortega first assumed power after the Sandinista revolution, which toppled dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979. He ruled until 1990, when he lost elections to Violeta Chamorro. After failing in the 1996 and 2001 elections, he returned to power in 2007 never to leave. / AP and REUTERS