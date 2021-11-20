After Bolsonaro’s veto, sanitary napkin import tax is reduced

After President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on the free distribution of sanitary pads to low-income students, the Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Gecex/Camex) reduced the import tax rate on the product from 12% to 10%. also about baby diapers. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday, 19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy, to which Camex is linked, stated that the measure will enable the reduction of production costs for the industry and a drop in the purchase price of the item for final consumers. Also according to the ministry, the rate of import tax on the chemical, which is one of the main inputs for these two items of personal hygiene, will also be reduced from 8% to 7%.

Impact

“In addition to the potential positive impact on the price of goods with a relevant weight in the household budget, such as diapers and sanitary pads, this measure will contribute to the Program for the Protection and Promotion of Menstrual Health, established by Law No. 14.214/2021 , which seeks to solve the problem of lack of access to basic hygiene products”, highlights the executive secretary of Camex, Ana Paula Repezza, in the order of the measure.

The law cited by Ana Paula is sanctioned by Bolsonaro in October, but without the central point of the menstrual health promotion program: the free delivery, by the federal government, of tampons for low-income students and homeless people .

The veto was heavily criticized by educators, experts and Congress.

Deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), one of the authors of the proposal, said she considers it “urgent for Congress to overthrow this veto”, which she defines as inhumane. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, even said that the veto was a “very candidate” to be overturned in Parliament. The proposal estimated an expense of R$84.5 million per year. All measures take effect within seven days.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

