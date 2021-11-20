After having a job in check, Sylvinho makes a decision at Corinthians: “Because of the pressure”

In 5th place in the Brazilian Championship Serie A, with 50 points, Corinthians is two away from entering the G-4. However, if they hadn’t stumbled against Flamengo, at Maracanã, the team led by coach Sylvinho could have overtaken RB Bragantino and be occupying the 4th position today.

Pressed backstage and watching his family suffer attacks from some fans, the commander of Timão made the decision of what to do in this final stretch of the season. Alvinegro’s goal is to qualify for the next edition of Conmebol Libertadores and by the board, the coach will be kept until the end of the Brasileirão.

According to My Timão, the coach will not hand over the position, as many believed could happen: “Even with the annoyance caused by the pressure on his work and his family, Sylvinho will not hand over the position of coach at Corinthians. The board of directors of Timão is also not considering a resignation at this time”, highlights the portal.

Sylvinho arrived at Corinthians in May. Since then, there have been 35 games, with 13 wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats, which shows a campaign full of fluctuations; the utilization is 48.5%. The next commitment of the Itaquera team will be on Sunday (21), in the derby against Santos, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 34th round of the first division.