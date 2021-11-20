After Petrobras buys the Port of Santos, Tarcísio de Freitas celebrates: ‘Investment that leaves a legacy’

Location was purchased by Petrobras after an offer of R$ 558 million; in an interview with Jornal Jovem Pan, the minister celebrated the results of the auction held this Friday, 19

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters Porto was bought by Petrobras after the company’s single offer



THE Petrobras was the winner of the auction for the concession of the STS08A area, in the Port of Santos, in Sao Paulo. The concession period is 25 years and the concession was obtained after a one-time offer of R$ 558,250,000.99. The site is intended for the storage, distribution and movement of liquid bulk. There was still a second area that Petrobras chose not to make offers, claiming that the STS08A already had the necessary characteristics for the operation. Another area available at auction, located in the Imbituba Port Complex, in Santa Catarina, was finished off by R$ 200 thousand by Fertilizantes Santa Catarina Ltda. The offer was unique for the area that will also be used for moving liquid bulk fuels or chemicals. In this case, the concession is for ten years. The expectation is that the concession of the two ports will result in investments totaling R$700 million. In the year, 12 port lease auctions were accounted for, with R$ 1.7 billion in investment for the next three years.

In an exclusive interview with Youth Pan Newspaper this Friday, 19, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas evaluated the results of the auction, saying the auctions will allow more people to be served and that the investments in the places will leave legacies. “Auction much in line with expectations. An excellent result. We auctioned two terminals. One in Imbituba, liquid terminal. We used to have a port that is very specialized in containers and is now beginning to diversify operations and with this liquid operation it will serve more users. And the one in Santos, which is the largest port lease in the last 20 years. It has a very large expression and is fundamental for liquid logistics. This terminal will serve four Petrobras refineries. We are talking about R$700 million in investments. It is an investment that leaves a legacy”, stated the minister.