Agüero to announce retirement due to heart condition, says Spanish journalist | spanish football

According to information from influential Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Sergio “Kun” Agüero will announce his retirement in the next few days due to a heart condition . Last week, the Spanish press had raised such a possibility, but, at the time, the Argentine striker himself responded saying that it would be the medical protocol made by Barcelona.

Agüero, 33, was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia in early November., and the Catalan club announced that he would only have to stop for three months. However, the problem would be more serious than initially seen.

Barcelona, ​​so far, has not commented and maintains its estimate of the athlete’s stoppage and will wait for new exams to check the evolution of the situation.

According to the daily “Sport”, Agüero would only make a final decision about continuing his career next year.

1 of 2 Agüero Barcelona Cornellá training game — Photo: Publicity/Barcelona Agüero Barcelona Cornellá training game — Photo: Publicity/Barcelona

Agüero had the arrhythmia diagnosed on November 1st, a day after facing Alavés and being substituted 40 minutes into the first half. After being accompanied by the club’s medical team, the Barcelona player continued to feel unwell and was then taken to hospital.

On the same day the episode occurred, the club reported that the player had reported an episode of “chest discomfort”. It fell to the Spanish press to reveal last weekend that the Argentine had suffered a cardiac arrhythmia.

This heart rate problem may not be dangerous, but it can also be indicative of other problems.. Also according to the Spanish press, this was not the first arrhythmia in the striker’s career. Barcelona would have been aware of a previous episode, but did not expect that this could happen again, given the performance at Manchester City and the medical review at the time of signing.

2 of 2 Agüero leaves the pitch feeling unwell during a game against Alaves — Photo: Getty Images Agüero leaves the pitch feeling bad during a game against Alaves — Photo: Getty Images