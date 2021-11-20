Aguero will retire from football after a heart problem, says journalist

Forward Kun Aguero, from Barcelona and Argentina, will be forced to retire from football due to heart problems. The information is from the Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

According to him, the 33-year-old will give a press conference next week to make the end of his professional career official. So far, the Argentine has not spoken.

Aguero’s early farewell from the pitch comes after an arrhythmia that occurred at the end of last month. During the game between Barcelona and Alavés, for the Spanish Championship, the athlete felt bad and left the field with his hand on his chest.

Given the concern, he was hospitalized and underwent a series of tests. Initially, the club said he would be away from football for at least three months, but new tests showed that the problem was more serious than expected.