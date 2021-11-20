Amazon starts Black Friday campaign, with discounts of up to 60%

The company stressed that the promotions are daily and will have a limited time. The products with the biggest discount will be books and e-books.

This Friday (11/19), the Amazon’s Black Friday with discounts of up to 60%, as announced by the company, which is one of the five largest in the technology sector in the world. During the week of Black Friday, customers will be able to opt for a multitude of products with discounts that exceed half.

The company stressed that the promotions are daily and will have a limited time. The products with the biggest discount will be books and e-books. It was also informed by Amazon, last Thursday (18), that payments will be facilitated, being able to split the card in up to 10 interest-free installments.

For those who buy through Amazon devices, payments can be up to 12 times. For those who are Amazon Prime customers, there are some advantages to shopping during Black Friday, which include free nationwide shipping without considering the minimum purchase amount and several exclusive offers.

But the company has announced that some limited offers with better discounts will occur in November 25th and 26th, when, in fact, it is the date of the event that promotes sales. The e-commerce giant also announced that, during Black Friday, it will still provide its customers with discounts of up to R$ 100.00 off for those who purchase Kindles e-readers.

The same promotion extends to Fire TV, with Alexa starting at R$199.00. Offers for Echo devices with Alexa will start on 11/25.