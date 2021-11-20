Ambassador in Trouble – ISTOÉ Independent

The Brazilian ambassador to Guinea-Bissau, Fábio Guimarães Franco, lost his post as diplomatic representative in the African country after being the target of an investigation that indicated that his wife was interfering in the work of the embassy without being an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Shirley Carvalhêdo Franco, in fact, is a professor at the Faculty of Information Sciences at the University of Brasília (UnB), but even so, she even had the right to a room in her husband’s workplace. Franco will return to Brazil in December, two years ahead of schedule. It was the first time he took up a post as an ambassador. The diplomat lost the position that guaranteed him a monthly salary of R$31,800 and now must be relocated to another less prestigious post at Itamaraty — possibly, in Brasília. Before the scandal broke out, he was even asked to assume a leadership role in the ministry and would therefore receive a bonus of R$13,000 on his paycheck. Now, what is said is that Franco will join the division that deals with matters related to the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs began investigating the case when it received a series of allegations made by employees of the Brazilian embassy in Guinea-Bissau, according to which Shirley interfered in the work routine of the diplomatic representation, in addition to being the protagonist of episodes of harassment. moral and racial offenses against the residents of that country. According to one of these testimonies, Franco’s wife would have called the Guineans “monkeys”, stating that they “are only good for sex, not for work”. In another statement, an employee told the Internal Affairs Unit of Itamaraty that, at the ambassador’s official house, Shirley demanded that workers raise their arms when they arrived to receive a spray of alcohol. In doing so, the ambassador threatened to throw caustic soda on all of them, on the grounds that they “smelled”. Another official said that she had already witnessed Shirley claiming that she “would use the whip” to beat members of the staff who served at the embassy’s official residence.

confession of guilt

All accusations were picked up by the Ministry’s Internal Affairs, but only those concerning Shirley’s interference in the embassy served as a basis to guide the investigations carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is because Itamaraty does not have the power to open administrative proceedings against people who are not servants, as is the case with Franco’s wife, but it can act on any irregularities committed by the ambassador who, according to the complaints, authorized his wife to act in that way. within the Brazilian representation in Guinea.

The investigation resulted in the signing of a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) between the ambassador and the ministry, on November 8, 2021. server when the practice of irregularity is verified, and that this is the internal procedure adopted when the complaints do not involve corruption with damage to the treasury.

The report had access to the document involving the Franco case. “The commissioner declares that he recognizes the inadequacy of his conduct and undertakes to observe and comply with the list of duties and prohibitions to which he is subject as a public servant”, says the text signed by the diplomat. The document also points out that Franco failed to comply with the law by “allowing a person outside the office, outside of the cases provided for by law, to perform an attribution that is his or her subordinate’s responsibility”.

Wanted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say which post Franco would be reassigned. He only reported that his removal from the embassy was disclosed in the November 11 edition of the Diário Oficial da União (DOU). In a statement, UnB stated that the institution will study measures that can be adopted in response to the complaints. “Higher Administration did not receive a formal complaint against the professor, but registered a consultation with the Coordination of the Administrative Disciplinary Process of the University to verify if any measures could eventually be taken”, says the text. “The University repudiates any type of violence and reiterates its commitment to the defense of human rights.” According to the press office of UnB, Shirley has been on unpaid leave since 2013. Franco and his wife deny the accusations.

Ambassadors heard by ISTOÉ lamented the case involving the then ambassador of Brazil to Guinea-Bissau, but claim that episodes like this are recurrent in Itamaraty. “At the beginning of my career, I met an ambassador who was racist when talking about diplomatic relations with countries in Africa,” said Paulo Roberto de Almeida, who last year filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court to hold the Union for moral harassment and persecution actions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Episodes of racism, moral harassment and sexual harassment have always existed there”. With more than 40 years of career and a constant critic of the then chancellor Ernesto Araújo, Almeida began to suffer financial retaliation when he began to speak ill of the pocketnarista’s performance in public, until, in March 2019, he was dismissed from the position of head he occupied at Itamaraty — and allocated a bureaucratic position in the folder. “I am sorry for the bad public exposure that this generates for Itamaraty. The ambassador was complacent with his wife’s attitudes and he is wrong. He should forbid his wife from interfering in the affairs of the chancellery and reprimand her so that she can treat the employees better,” said another ambassador.