Amidst rumors of separation, Daniel Cady is seen without a wedding ring in Bahia | celebrities



Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady – Reproduction

Published 11/19/2021 15:44 | Updated 11/19/2021 4:14 PM

Rio- A possible separation between Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady took the couple’s fans by surprise this Friday. But it seems that the relationship between the two was not going well. The nutritionist was seen without a ring at a wedding party, which took place in Salvador, last Monday. He was also unaccompanied by his wife.

Recently, the two emerged in romantic clicks during a trip to Trancoso, a city on the coast of Bahia, last month. In one photo, Daniel was carrying the singer in his lap. In the other, the two appeared glued together.

In an interview with the actress Thais Fersoza channel last year, Ivete admitted a crisis in the relationship due to the intense interaction at home, since the coronavirus pandemic began. “Emotionally, we are working on our improvements as a person, couple, parents, friends. And let’s cut! Our interest in staying together is very relevant in our lives. There is a lot of discussion, a lot of crisis, everyone has it and they just build”, he said.

The two have been together since 2008 and are the daddies of Marcelo, 12 years old, and the twins Marina and Helena, 3 years old.