Andreas Pereira surrenders to fans after AeroFla: ‘I’ve never seen such a fanatic’ | Flamengo

Andreas Pereira lived a unique moment in his careerAlexandre Vidal/Flemish

Published 11/20/2021 10:16 AM

In his first experience in Brazilian football, Andreas Pereira was able to experience something unique and for few players. Amazed by the expression of support from fans at AeroFla, before the delegation boarded on Friday, the Belgian did not hide that the moment will be forever remembered.

“It was very special. I’ve never really seen such fanatical fans, with so much affection, love like this today. It was crazy, right? But healthy crazy. The affection I felt there, the fans on our side. I think we stayed even more motivated,” stated Andreas in a press interview when the delegation arrived in Porto Alegre.

Andreas also commented on the unusual scene of a fan who got on top of the bus and managed to get partially through an opening.

“The guys appeared on top of the bus, we talked to them there. They spoke a few words to us with a lot of motivation and it was really cool.”

After facing Internacional this Saturday at 9:30 pm, Flamengo will play against Grêmio on Tuesday, also in Porto Alegre. Finally, he will go to Montevideo to dispute the final of the Libertadores, on the 27th, against Palmeiras.