Andrew Garfield says how his Spider-Man would react to Tony Stark

the british actor Andrew Garfield, who gave life to Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The spectacular Spider Man (2012) and The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro (2014), designed how his version of the hero would meet Tony Stark/Iron Man immortalized by Robert Downey Jr. at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was during a GQ video, after being asked by a fan. Look above.

“I definitely think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would have a lot of suspicions about MCU Iron Man. I think he would be disappointed in his excesses, Iron Man’s billionaire or trillionaire status.”, stated Garfield. “I think it would upset my Spider-Man, but maybe there could be an influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark from his own self-centered impulses. We’ll never know.”.

In addition to starring in the musical Tick, Tick… Boom, na Netflix, Garfield is the target of several rumors linking him to the new Spider-Man movie on the MCU, Spider-Man: No Return Home. According to the current interpreter of Teioso, Tom Holland, the new film was thought of as an “end” for his Peter Parker’s narrative, which began in Captain America: Civil War, 2016.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several other former stars of the franchise: Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

