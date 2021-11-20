Anvisa starts negotiations for drug acquisition against Covid-19

Anvisa met with MSD this Friday (19) to collect technical data that can guide the emergency use of the drug against Covid-19 molnupiravir.

The pre-submission meeting as the meeting between the agency and the laboratories at this stage is called was announced on the official website of the Ministry of Health.

The next phase, according to a statement from Anvisa, is the formal presentation of the request, which will depend on the laboratory and does not have a defined date to take place.

After all information has been officially presented by the laboratory, Anvisa begins its evaluation process for the use of the drug.

In the United States, MSD, known as Merk, is also seeking approval of its drug from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) health authority.

What is monulpiravir?

Once a patient is diagnosed with Covid-19, they can be started on molnupiravir, studies indicate. This involves four 200 milligram capsules twice a day for five days. A total of 40 pills.

Unlike vaccines, the drug does not stimulate an immune response, but stops the virus from replicating.

Interim results from a Phase 3 study of molnupirvir show that the pill can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% for those who do not take the drug.

The drug produced by MSD is still in the testing and validation phase with health authorities around the world.

With information from Virginia Langmaid of CNN