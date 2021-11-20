Apple Tests iPhone 14 Pro with USB-C Connector

In the distant year of 2012, Apple introduced big news for the iPhone 5, including the new Lightning connector. And since then the company has never left him. While Macs and iPads already please everyone thanks to the USB-C connector, the iPhone remains limited thanks to the old Lightning. But it looks like that may finally change after ten years, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sources would have informed the iDropNews that Apple tests iPhone 14 Pro models with a USB-C connector replacing the Lightning port, and that such a change could initially only be seen in the more powerful duo.

iPhone would have even more advantages using USB-C connector instead of Lightning (Image: Playback/Apple)

Also according to the rumor, Apple is pondering three main reasons to bring USB-C to some iPhone models: speeds, laws and costs.

iPhone 14 Pro: Hi-Speed ​​USB-C for the Pro

One of the main points listed is the extreme transfer speeds of USB-C. While the Lightning connector uses the old USB 2.0 standard with a measly 480 Mbps transfer, the USB-C is capable of offering unrivaled speeds.

On fourth-generation iPad Air, for example, files can be transferred at up to 5 Gbps. On iPad Pro USB-C usage with Thunderbolt 4 provides bandwidth up to 40 Gbps.

iPhone with USB-C can finally come true (Image: Playback/Apple)

With the iPhone getting heavier and more professional files like ProRES video recording and the expected camera jump next year bringing 8K resolution to iPhone videos, the Lightning connector wouldn’t be able to transfer gigantic files in a few seconds.

A 4K video on ProRes with approximately 720GB would take almost 4 hours to transfer via Lightning, while the same file takes just over 2 minutes on USB-C with Thunderbolt.

Avoiding the fatigue of legal proceedings

In September, a proposal from the European Commission determined that, by 2023, all devices with a physical connector should adopt USB-C for the sake of convenience for users. A similar proposal in the United States should also force manufacturers to standardize the connector.

With USB-C and extreme speeds, “end-to-end professional workflow” would be even more prominent (Image: Playback/Apple)

To avoid lawsuits and litigation in several countries, Apple could once again give in to popular taste and implement USB-C in iPhones. But only in the most powerful duo, keeping the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with the old Lightning.

Cost and environment

Apple removed the charger from its iPhones claiming that such a change would benefit the environment by reducing CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, but it is clear that this decision was also due to transportation costs, and both of these points can be used in the speech of the iPhones with USB-C.

Many consumers already have USB-C cables in their homes and this could be an additional reason for Apple to remove it from the device’s case (in favor of cost reduction and helping the environment), although such action could still be most criticized by users.

More efficient transport for reduction in CO2 emission made Apple remove charger from box (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

We still don’t know if these points will be enough for Apple to finally adopt USB-C in iPhones, but news should emerge in the coming months following a more definitive path regarding iPhones.

For now, this is all just a big rumor and it’s important to remember that, still in the development stage, a lot of information regarding the next iPhones may change until its announcement in late 2022.

Source: iDropNews