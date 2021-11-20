Are four more victories enough to free Grêmio from relegation? See what the numbers say | Guild

Internally, Grêmio works with the projection of winning four of the six remaining games to avoid relegation to Serie B. But this performance, which in itself is already difficult to achieve, may not be enough for Tricolor to remain in the elite, of according to the mathematical projections.

Grêmio follows in second place in Brasileirão with 32 points. If they win four more matches, they would reach 44 at the end of the competition and would also have to count on the mistakes of their main rivals in order not to be relegated.

According to Professor Gilcione Nonato, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), there are five scoring scenarios for the Tricolor in the fight against relegation, with their respective fall probabilities. Are they:

Scene 1: if they win four games, they reach 44 points and have a 41.2% chance of falling.

Scenario 2: if you win four games and draw one, you get 45 points and you have a 14.95% chance of falling.

Scenario 3: if he wins four games and draws two more, he gets 46 points and has a 2.4% chance of falling.

Scenario 4: if they win five games, they reach 47 points and have a 0.28% chance of falling.

Scenario 5: if you win five games and draw one, you get 48 points and you have a 0% chance of downfall.

Coach Vagner Mancini leads Grêmio training before the game against Chapecoense — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

But the big problem for Grêmio is that it doesn’t depend on itself to save itself from relegation. Grêmio fans will have to dry, mainly, four teams: Sport, Bahia, Atlético-GO and Juventude.

If they lose to Chapecoense and Flamengo in the next rounds and Atlético-GO or Juventude win their next two games, Grêmio will no longer reach 15th place. That’s because the 15th would have 45 points. The seven-point difference would rise to 13, with 12 points up for grabs.

In the delicate situation that it finds itself, Tricolor also has to pay attention to the risk of early drawdown. See below the projection of the UFMG professor:

35th round: 3.2%

36th round: 41.3%

37th round: 77.7%

38th round: 92.4%

For this reason, it is essential that Grêmio beat the already relegated Chapecoense this Saturday to keep alive the dream of going into Serie A. The clash takes place at 7pm, at Arena Condá.

Remaining games for Grêmio: