Argentine newspaper highlights Flamengo fans party at AeroFla – Flamengo

‘Olé’, Argentina’s traditional sports news portal, called AeroFla “impressive”

This Friday (19), the Biggest Fans in the World showed that it really makes a difference and led the Flamengo do Ninho do Urubu delegation to the Galeão Airport, where the team boarded towards Porto Alegre to fulfill the last two commitments before the Libertadores final. The so-called AeroFla party was highlighted in the Argentine press.

The portal ‘Olé’, one of the most traditional in Argentina, classified the red-black party as “impressive”. In one excerpt, the newspaper said: “The Copa Libertadores is an obsession. Mengao fans are eager to get the third cup. The final against Palmeiras it will be next Saturday (27), at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, and all the tokens are placed on it”.

Despite the fans’ “great obsession” being the grand final of the Copa Libertadores, the Flamengo – before that – he will have to play two games for the Brasileirão. This Saturday (20), the team faces Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. Then, on Tuesday (23), the team will face the Guild, in a duel delayed by the second event.

The Libertadores decision will be disputed on November 27, against the palm trees. The clash will take place at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay, from 5 pm (GMT). Until then, Fla remains focused on the Brasileirão dispute.