Ariel Cabral will reach 200 games in farewell to Cruzeiro and will return to Argentina to study the future | cruise

In addition to Rafael Sobis, defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral will also make his farewell to Cruzeiro against Náutico, next week, in the last round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. The player will end a six-year spell at Fox reaching 200 games. At 34, he will return to his native Argentina and define his future.

Cabral is the foreigner with the most matches in the history of Fox. He has been with the club since 2015, when he arrived on Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s second spell at Cruzeiro. Six years later, he left Cruzeiro, also under the command of the “teacher”. Like other players, the Argentine has financial disputes with Cruzeiro, in the millions.

Now, he leaves Fox, after playing 11 games during Serie B. He will not renew his contract. The player will return with his family to Argentina and define his future. In recent days, the name has been linked to Colo-Colo (Chile) and Cerro Porteño (Paraguay). But his new club is not yet defined.

Cabral’s departure from Cruzeiro was made official by Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The player will play the last game against Nautical.

– We still have a game against Nautico, where we need to add points. We’re going to have a full house, invite the fans to the farewell of Rafael Sobis, of Ariel Cabral.