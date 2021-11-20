Arthur Picoli and Viih Tube react to rumors that they are living romance on the go; check out

Very calm at this time! This Friday (19), the column EmOff, on the iG portal, published a note speculating about a possible affair between Arthur Picoli and Viih Tube, former colleagues in confinement at “BBB 21“, which reverberated throughout the media. O hugogloss.com got in touch with the two and found out that, in fact, they are still just good friends who are traveling together.

In recent days, the rumor has gained traction on social networks due to a trip that the actress and the physical educator are taking together, also in the company of ex-sister Thais Braz. Even, at first, the dentist was identified as Arthur’s romantic interest, but she soon tried to deny it. “You know nothing… Who I want isn’t even here… Which is really a shame”, posted on Twitter. With that, attention turned to Viih Tube and Picoli. People who are in the same hotel as the duo would have pointed out that there is an atmosphere of romance between them.

You know nothing… who I want isn’t even here… which, really, it’s too bad… — Thais Braz (@thaisbraz) November 18, 2021

To hugogloss.com, the handsome man couldn’t contain his laugh when he learned the story, and even pondered what might have influenced the suspicions of romance among the gossips on duty. “I even thought it was funny yesterday. We’re in the same place, we were invited as influencers to a party, and man… It’s comical, because we’ve been friends since the time of the show. She’s a person I have a lot of affection for”, started.

“And hey, it would be really weird if I were around other people here [na viagem] that I do not know. As I came with a team of influencers from the party, I stay close to the guys who are with me. I’m with Tata, with Viih, right? But it’s complicated, we can’t be friends, we can’t talk. At the show, the music is loud, we have to talk close to the ear. What I can say is that there is nothing going on. Unfortunately, people invent a lot and post a lot of unfounded stuff”, ended.

Viih Tube was even more succinct in its response to the speculation. “There isn’t much to say, no. We’re here with friends and we’re single, but it’s no big deal, no. Nothing at all!”, guaranteed. The actress and youtuber has been single since the beginning of October, when she announced the end of her relationship with Bruno Magri. The two had been together for three years and made the decision on good terms. “It ended bizarrely well”, revealed the young woman, adding that the two were in “different stages” of life. Arthur Picoli, in turn, despite several speculations about his love life, remains single since the end of the affair with Carla Diaz, still within the “BBB 21”.